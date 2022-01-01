Go
Our philosophy has evolved over the course of the 30 years to adapt to the changing times. But the two main principles of our services have never changed. Welcome our customers as family and provide the healthiest and most delicious dining experience.
Grounded in Kalamazoo since 1986, Taco Bob's prioritizes the commitment to our customers through quality ingredients and consistently exceeding customer expectations to further our imprint in the community pursuing lifelong relationships.

4121 Portage Road • $

Avg 3.5 (52 reviews)

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

4121 Portage Road

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
