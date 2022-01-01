Go
Taco Box

Your official Birria stop

279 N 2nd E

Popular Items

Churro$2.00
Broth$1.50
#3 Ramen$6.99
Instant ramen noodles cooked with our broth, topped with beef, onions and cilantro
Soda - Coke$1.00
Guacamole$1.00
Oreo Caramel Churro$2.50
Caramel stuffed churro topped with oreo crumble
Red Taco$3.50
#2 Loaded Fries$8.99
French fries with beef, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Sour Cream$0.75
Location

279 N 2nd E

Rexburg ID

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
