Taco Buddha

Globally inspired tacos, sides and appetizers with the best margaritas in town. Many tacos are heavily influenced by New Mexico Red & Green Chile and traditional Mexican and Tex-mex recipes.

7405 Pershing Ave • $$

The Albuquerque$5.25
Carne Adovada: Red chile and citrus braised pork, cotija, citrus-pickled red onion, cabbage, cilantro, avocado, corn tortillas. Gluten Free. Dairy free without cotija cheese
The Jodhpur$5.25
AKA The Tandoori-Style Chicken Taco! Grilled chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon, and masala, cabbage, New Mex Sauce, mango salsa, cotija, cilantro, flour tortilla (Gluten free on a corn tortilla)
The Delta$5.25
Cajun blackened catfish, preserved lemon tartar sauce, buttermilk hushpuppies, cabbage. corn tortillas. Gluten free. Contains egg and dairy.
The Nashville$5.25
Nashville-hot style fried chicken with New Mexico chile, pimento cheese, buttermilk dressing, citrus-pickled red onions, romaine, flour tortilla
~ Gluten-free if you substitute a corn tortilla ~
The Baja$5.25
Mexican crispy battered fish or shrimp, cabbage, Baja special sauce, cotija, cilantro, corn tortillas (Yes, completely gluten free)
The Del Rio$5.95
Mesquite-smoked brisket burnt ends, romaine, avocado, citrus-pickled red onion, salsa roja, cotija, cilantro, flour tortilla
~Gluten free if you substitute a corn tortilla~
The California$5.25
Portabellas, squash, bell peppers, red onion, cabbage, grilled corn salsa, Monterey Jack, fried avocado, cilantro, corn tortilla. (Gluten free)
Vegan with fresh avocado and no cheese.
The Thailand$5.95
Thai braised and griddled beef, griddled red onions, cabbage, New Mex Sauce (dairy), cotija, cilantro, flour tortilla (Gluten free if you substitute a corn tortilla. Dairy free if no cotija and no New Mex Sauce)
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$4.75
Melted Monterey Jack on two, small griddled flour tortillas (Gluten free if sub corn tortillas)
Guacamole & Chips$9.75
Fresh Guacamole with chips. (Gluten and Dairy Free)
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7405 Pershing Ave

University City MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
