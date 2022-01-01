Taco Buddha
Globally inspired tacos, sides and appetizers with the best margaritas in town. Many tacos are heavily influenced by New Mexico Red & Green Chile and traditional Mexican and Tex-mex recipes.
TACOS
7405 Pershing Ave • $$
7405 Pershing Ave
University City MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
