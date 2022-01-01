Go
Taco Caballito

Thank you for choosing Taco Caballito.
Welcome to Craft Mexican Taco's. Explore the menu, savor the flavors and enjoy fresh meets modern culinary Mexican flavors.

525 Beckett Rd

Popular Items

Side CHIPS AND QUESO$3.80
Burrito Chicken Tinga$11.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]
Burrito Ground Beef$11.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]
Fish Taco$3.75
Steak Taco$4.00
Add Ons
Burrito Carne Asada$13.00
choice of burrito or bowl:
pico de gallo + monterey jack cheese + side of guacamole & side of crema + choice [black bean <> pinto bean] + choice [cilantro lime rice <> mexican rice]
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Chicken Taco$3.50
Americano Taco
Location

525 Beckett Rd

Swedesboro NJ

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

