Go
Toast

Taco Daddy

Come in and enjoy!!

TACOS

121 Towne • $$

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Taco$4.75
Crispy Fish Taco$4.75
Short Rib Birria Tacos (3)$13.99
Cheeseburger Taco$4.75
Barbacoa Taco$4.75
OG Crunchwrap$21.00
Chicken Fajita Birria Tacos (3)$13.99
Street Corn Waffle Fries$11.00
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$6.00
Queso$11.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

121 Towne

Stamford CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

T's Wine Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8130

No reviews yet

Deliveries now available to Stamford Town Center and Landmark Square!!

T's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quartiere

No reviews yet

Crave-worthy Italian food and beverage inspired by passionate people, authentic flavors and the timeless traditions of their distinct neighborhoods.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston