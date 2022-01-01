Go
Toast

Tacos Community & Beer

Come in and enjoy!

1275 DELAWARE AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Birria$6.45
Seared Tortilla Stuffed with Slow Simmered Short Rib, Mozzarella and Cotija Cheese, Consume On Side with Cilantro and Lime
Quesadilla$7.45
10" Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese (pick protein and toppings)
Pollo$4.00
Chicken, Cotija
Blackened Fish$6.45
Blackened Cod, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli
Barbacoa$5.00
Beef Brisket, Cotija
Nashville Chicken {Chef's Special}$5.45
Rice Bowl$7.45
Brown or Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce (pick protein and toppings)
Asada$5.00
Cut Sirloin Steak, Cotija
Honey Garlic Shrimp$6.45
Sauteed Shrimp, Avocado, Pineapple Mango Salsa
Chips and Queso
See full menu

Location

1275 DELAWARE AVE

BUFFALO NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hutch's

No reviews yet

For 25 years Hutch's Restaurant has been serving Buffalo with fine cuisine. With an American take on the French Bistro, we combine comfort and intimacy to create a dining experience suited for friendly gatherings or grand occasions.

Jim's SteakOut

No reviews yet

This is the Original Jim's which opened in 1981.

Elmwood Taco & Subs

No reviews yet

Family Owned SInce 1975

Spot Coffee

No reviews yet

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston