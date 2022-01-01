Go
Taco Dirty - South Tampa

Juice, Bowls, Mexican Things

2221 W Platt Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ALL IN BOWL$11.99
2 Base + 2 Veggie + 2 Protein + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
NA-CHO AVERAGE BOWL$9.99
Seasoned Tortilla Chips + 1 Veggie + 1 Protein + Vegan Queso or Queso + Warm Plant Base Black Beans + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
FRIED BUFFALO AVO BROCCOLI (GF, SF, DF)$4.00
Crispy Gluten Free, Dairy Free flash fried broccoli pieces tossed in our Buffalo Avocado Sauce (PB, DF, GF)
FEEL REAL VEGGIE BOWL$10.25
2 Base + 3 Veggie + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
3 TACO BODEGA PLATO$10.99
Choice of tortillas + 1 Protein or Veggie + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
UNO TACO BOUT THIS$4.00
Choice of tortilla + 1 Protein or Veggie + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
CHIPS & GUAC$4.00
4 oz. portion of house-made guacamole served with seasoned tortilla chips
OFF COB STREET CORN (GF, SF)$3.00
8 oz. portion of creamy street corn topped with grated cotija cheese
CHIPS & QUESO$5.00
8 oz. portion of house-made queso served with seasoned tortilla chips
SNACK BOWL$8.00
1 Base + 1 Veggie + 1 Protein + 2 Mexi Things + 1 Sauce
Location

2221 W Platt Street

Tampa FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
