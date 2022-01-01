Go
Toast

Taco Dumbo

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

114 West 47th • $$

Avg 4.2 (250 reviews)

Popular Items

Baja Bowl$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
Carnitas$4.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised green-chile pork, verdolagas, salsa verde, radish, green cabbage
Roasted Fish$4.95
(GF) Local, wild-caught grilled flounder, pico de gallo, green cabbage, cashew salsa macha, toasted cashews, served on house-made blue corn tortilla
Shroom Duo$3.95
(GF, Vegan) Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pumpkin seed salsa, red cabbage, shredded kale
Quesadilla$4.95
(GF) House-made organic blue corn tortilla, melted oaxaca cheese, smoked squash salsa, shaved cabbage, fresno pepper
Chicken Tinga$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
Guacamole & Chips$4.95
(GF, Vegan) Fresh avocado, serrano pepper, onion, lime, heirloom tomato, pepitas. Served with salted corn tortilla chips.
Box Lunch #2$14.95
Three tacos and choice of side. 10 person minimum.
Choose Any 3 Tacos$11.75
Braised Short Rib$4.95
(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

114 West 47th

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quality Bistro

No reviews yet

Quality Bistro, a bustling, steak-centric brasserie in midtown Manhattan, offers contemporary takes on bistro classics in a whimsical space.

Caffe Lodi

No reviews yet

At 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Caffè Lodi is inspired by the Italian aperitivo bar culture. It's a place where you could stop by at any time of day for an espresso, a simple bite, or a cocktail. Lodi is designed to be elegant, yet familiar.
Drawing from Italian bar culture, our cocktails will be modern interpretations of classic aperitivi, highlighting seasonal flavors and native ingredients.

Sammy's Halal Midtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dos Toros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston