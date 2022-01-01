Go
Taco Dumbo

TACOS • SALADS

1385 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)

Popular Items

Box Lunch #2$14.95
Three tacos and choice of side. 10 person minimum.
Baja Bowl$10.75
(GF, Vegan) Brown rice, braised black beans, heirloom tomatoes, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, toasted sunflower seeds, cilantro. Topped with vegan poblano crema.
Chicken Tinga$3.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised chicken thighs, house tinga sauce, red cabbage slaw, roasted corn, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
Shroom Duo$3.95
(GF, Vegan) Shiitake and cremini mushrooms, pumpkin seed salsa, red cabbage, shredded kale
Quesadilla$4.95
(GF) House-made organic blue corn tortilla, melted oaxaca cheese, smoked squash salsa, shaved cabbage, fresno pepper
Carnitas$4.95
(GF) Local, pasture-raised green-chile pork, verdolagas, salsa verde, radish, green cabbage
Guacamole & Chips$4.95
(GF, Vegan) Fresh avocado, serrano pepper, onion, lime, heirloom tomato, pepitas. Served with salted corn tortilla chips.
Roasted Fish$4.95
(GF) Local, wild-caught grilled flounder, pico de gallo, green cabbage, cashew salsa macha, toasted cashews, served on house-made blue corn tortilla
Choose Any 3 Tacos$11.75
Braised Short Rib$4.95
(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

1385 Broadway

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
