Go
Toast

Taco Flats

Come in and enjoy!

1110 West Lynn

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pollo Asado$6.00
grilled chicken breast, cabbage, aioli, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado
Queso & House Made Chips$8.00
Cheese, Chorizo, Jalapeno, Cilantro
To Go 16 oz Spicy Frozen$13.00
Migas$6.00
tortilla chips, scrambled egg, grilled jack cheese, grilled onion, avocado, pico de gallo
See full menu

Location

1110 West Lynn

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Josephine House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jeffrey's of Austin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston