Taco Guild

TACOS • SALADS

546 E Osborn Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)

Popular Items

Guild Bowl$10.00
Choice of protein served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, corn, lettuce, Oaxacan cheese
Grilled Burrito$10.00
Choice of protein served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and Oaxacan cheese
Street Corn$6.00
Grilled corn off the cob in one of two styles: Guild Style – Habanero butter, chipotle aioli, cotija | Street Style – Butter, sour cream, tajin, cilantro
Carnitas Taco$6.00
12 hour braised pork, red onions, cilantro
Chicken Tinga Taco$6.00
Achiote chicken, cotija, onions, cilantro, pepitas
Chipotle Cherry Steak Taco$7.00
Blue cheese, onion poblano straws and chipotle aioli
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

546 E Osborn Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
