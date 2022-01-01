Go
Taco Habitat

Come on in and enjoy!

TACOS

3325 S Glenstone Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips and Queso$5.50
Pollo Loco Quesadilla$9.50
Savory chicken, jack cheese, candied bacon, and cilantro.
The Sweet Hawaiian$7.50
Pork carnitas, jicama slaw, queso fresco, pineapple pice de gallo, and cilantro.
Side Queso$1.50
The Gringo$7.50
Your choice (pollo, pork carnitas, carne asada, al pastor, ground beed or barbacoa), organic salad greens, diced tomatoes, jack cheese, and lime crema.
The Big Easy$7.50
Grilled or tempura shrimp, jicama slaw, jack cheese, cilantro, and citrus aioli.
Street Corn$3.50
The Hulk$7.50
Pork carnitas, salsa verde, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and sliced onions.
The Diablo$7.50
Your choice (pollo, carne asada, pork carnitas, barbacoa, shrimp) tossed in our signature diablo sauce, grilled onions and peppers, jalapenos, jack cheese, and pice de gallo.
Chips and Chorizo Queso Dip$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3325 S Glenstone Ave

Springfield MO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
