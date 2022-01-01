Taco House
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10
York PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
South County Brewing
Casual, inviting, but polished. Craft beer is our specialty but our food will leave you craving more.
Albertos Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
BRIDGEWATER PUBLIC HOUSE
Come in and enjoy!
Murph's Study Hall
Upbeat bar with an ample beer selection along with weekly drink specials, pool tables & DJ nights.
One block away from York College, it creates a safe and fun environment for everyone.
Food Ordering available for all ages. Online Ordering can be accessed at www.MurphsStudyHall.com
Must be 21+ to Purchase Alcohol or to Dine Inside .