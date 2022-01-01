Taco House

Go
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10 • $

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito$7.95
12 inch tortilla folded with all of the toppings you choose inside.
Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
Melting cheese inside a folded large flour tortilla
Fried Burrito (Chimichanga)$9.25
12 inch tortilla filled with your choice of meat and toppings then fried on the grill.
Street Taco
Soft corn tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.
Loaded Quesadilla$8.50
Melting cheese folded inside a large flour tortilla with rice, beans, sour cream, and salsa verde.
Soft Shell Taco
Flour tortilla with your choice of filling and toppings.
Taco Salad
Small salads are 7 inches and larges are 9 inches. You build it how you like it!
Hard Taco
Corn tortilla fried into a shell with your choice of filling and toppings
Chips and Pico$3.50
Freshly fried tortillas and a side of our homemade pico
Burrito Bowl$7.95
Rice and bean base with your choice of meat and toppings. Smalls are 7 inches and larges are 9 inches.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10

York PA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
