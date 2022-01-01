Go
Toast

Taco Land

La Tierra Del Buen Taco
The Land Of The Good Taco
Vengan Y Disfruten
Come in and enjoy!

499 E 2700 S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Churros$1.99
Churro filled with Mexican caramel ( cajeta ) dusted with sugar and Cinnamon.
Vegan Pastor Burrito$10.99
Soy Marinated With Annatto Paste.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro and avocado sauce.
Grilled Chiken$3.99
Montreal Seasonings Grilled chicken.
Served with onions, cilantro and fresh grilled pineapple.
Shrimp$3.99
Battered Shrimp.
served with Mayo, cabbage, pico de Gallo, pickled onions and cucumber slice.
Papa Con Queso$3.99
Flat Top Taco filled with smash potatoes and Fresh Mexican Cheese.
Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, avocado sauce and fresh cheese.
Chori Taco$3.99
Flat Top taco with carne asada and chorizo.
Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, avocado sauce and Mexican fresh cheese.
Fish$3.99
Battered Tilapia Fish.
Served with Mayo, cabbage, pico de Gallo, pickled onions and cucumber slice.
Carnitas$3.99
Smoked Pork shulder.
served with onions and cilantro.
Asada$3.99
Flank Steak Marinated With Citrus And Spices then grilled or seared to impart a charred flavor. 
Served with onions and cilantro
Vegan Pastor$3.99
Soy seasoning with Garlic, Ground Cumin, Salt, Pepper, Guajillo Chiles, Pineapple Juice, White Vinegar, Oregano Leaves and Achiote (annatto Paste)
served with onions, cilantro and grilled Pineapples.
See full menu

Location

499 E 2700 S

South Salt Lake UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CC Pops

No reviews yet

9 original flavors of chocolate covered cheesecake on a stick!

Beehive Retail

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Level Crossing Brewing Company

No reviews yet

We are open!

Este Pizza Sugarhouse

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned and operated Pizzeria specializing in New York Style Pizza. We make everything from scratch and use fresh, quality ingredients. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston