Taco Libre

Authentic Mexican Tacos & More!

TACOS

433 River Street • $$$

Avg 4.7 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl$10.00
Jarrito Pineapple$3.25
Diet Pepsi 12 oz can$1.50
Polar Black Cherry$1.50
Guava Nectar$3.25
Veggie Tacos$10.99
Fanta$3.25
Jarrito de Limon$3.25
Pepsi 12 oz can$1.50
Jarrito Mandarin$3.25
Location

433 River Street

Troy NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
