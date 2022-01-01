Go
TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL

We opened a restaurant where people can come and enjoy authentic homemade Mexican food. We take pride in making our food with fresh and local ingredients everyday. We have catered to well know stars such as Queen Latifah, Dennis Quaid, Sam Trammell and their production team, but our true celebrities are our Locos. We’ve hosted private events such as wedding rehearsal, birthday parties and baby showers. We have won most original Dessert award and have been nominated for best Mexican Restaurant 3 years in a row.

307 W 12 st

Popular Items

Tacos$3.00
Mexican tacos hand made tortillas with choice of meat cilantro and onions
Lunch #3$9.00
1 chimichanga choice of meat served with a side of rice and a salad
2 Supreme tacos$8.00
Flour tortillas choice of meat lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Lunch#7$10.00
fajitas: steak or chicken sautéed with grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and bell peppers served with a side of rice and beans
Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of meat serve with a choice of sour cream, guacamole, or Pico.
Lunch#5$9.00
taco salad: choice of meat beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco and Mexican cream
Lunch #4$10.00
1 supreme burrito choice of meat served with rice and beans and supreme salad
Sweet tea$2.25
Cheese Dip$6.00
White melted cheese served hot and ready
Chips and salsa$2.00
not Included with to go orders (1 per a table)
Location

307 W 12 st

Tifton GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
