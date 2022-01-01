Go
El Taco Luchador

Our love of tacos stems from our love of fresh ingredients, craft-fully prepared by our chefs. Every bite of our tacos, tortas, or appetizers is sure to please your taste buds. C'mon, who doesn't love tacos?

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco #4 on line$4.50
Crispy pork, queso fresco, pickled onions, crema, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro
Veggie Taco #9 on line$4.25
Roasted corn-poblano, black beans, sweet plantain, pico de gallo, roasted cherry tomato, guacamole, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Tinga Taco #2 on line$4.25
Guajillo braised chicken, queso fresco, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, cilantro
Baja Fish Taco #8 on line$4.75
Beer battered cod, spicy aioli, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
Mole Taco #5 on line$4.25
Mole Poblano braised chicken, roasted corn-poblano, crema, cilantro, cotija cheese
Asada Taco #6 on line$4.75
Grilled sirloin steak, grilled onions, white chopped onion, poblano peppers, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Al Pastor Taco #1 on line$4.50
House marinated pork, fresh onions, pineapple, cilantro
House Margarita$5.00
Barbacoa Taco #3 on line$4.75
Guajillo braised short ribs, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese
Chips & Queso$5.50
house blend of melted Mexican white cheeses.
Location

112 Meridian Ave

Saint Matthews KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
