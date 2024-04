Chicken Tinga Enchilada

$16.00

Enjoy our Three-Chicken Tinga Enchilada Plate, accompanied by a generous serving of rice and flavorful fiesta cup beans. Indulge in the classic taste of Mexico with your choice of rich mole sauce—whether it's the traditional red, vibrant green, or the best of both worlds with our half-and-half option—all smothered over warm, corn tortillas filled with savory tender shredded chicken tinga, and melted cheese.