Taco Melly
Come in and enjoy!
114 Main St
Popular Items
Location
114 Main St
Park Ridge IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Blue Ridge Korean BBQ
KBBQ offers meals of excellent quality and invites you to try our delicious food.
The key is simple: providing quality consistent food that taste great every single time. We pride ourselves on serving our customers delicious genuine Korean dishes: Bulgogi, Bibimbop, Galbi, Tofu dishes, Soup and Sushi Rolls.
Thank you and Enjoy KBBQ!
Harp and Fiddle
We are accepting orders for Curb Side Pick . Pickup hours are 4PM to 8PM - 7 Days a week! Friday May 29, pick up only due to outdoor dining recommencing .
ZAZA Cucina
Family owned Italian Restaurant highlighting recipes that go back over 80 years from Chef Joey Zaza's family. Fresh never frozen fish, meats butchered in house and handmade pasta n pizza dough make this place a must try!
Pennyville Station
Come in and enjoy!