Taco Mesa

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

27702 Crown Valley Parkway • $

Avg 3.5 (352 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips and Guacamole$8.00
Taco Ropa Chicken$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded chicken, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Chips$2.25
Taco Blackened Chicken$5.00
Blackened chicken breast with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco.
Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
King Tostada$12.00
Gmo-free corn chips, beans, chile sauce, melted cheeses, topped with hearts of romaine, pico de gallo, lime vinaigrette, avocado, carrot, sour cream & jicama.
Taco Blackened Shrimp$5.50
Blackened shrimp with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, crema & queso fresco.
Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Ropa Beef$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla shell with shredded beef, romaine, pico de gallo, crema & quesco fresco
Taco Pescado Frito$4.50
Crispy corn tortilla with beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Pastor$4.00
Grilled pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish.
Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Steak$4.50
Grilled marinated steak topped with cilantro & onion.
Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
27702 Crown Valley Parkway

Ladera Ranch CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
