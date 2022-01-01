Taco Mesa
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
22922 Los Alisos • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
22922 Los Alisos
Mission Viejo CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
THB
21991 El Toro Road, Lake Forest, CA, 92630
Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
ZZD
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Golden Spoon Yogurt
Come in and enjoy!