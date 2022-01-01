Go
Toast

Taco Mesa

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

22922 Los Alisos • $$

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips and Guacamole (8oz)$8.00
Taco Shredded Beef (crispy)$4.00
Romaine, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
Taco Shredded Beef (crispy)$3.75
Taco Steak$4.50
Grilled steak topped, with cilantro & onions on a GMO-free corn tortilla.
Taco Shredded Chicken (crispy)$4.00
Romaine, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
Taco Carnitas$4.50
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onion & cilantro.
Chips$2.25
Taco Blackened Chicken$5.00
Blackened tacos with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, sour cream & cheese. On a GMO-free corn tortilla.
Taco Pastor$4.00
Grilled pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion and radish.
Taco Pescado Frito (fish)$4.50
Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, cabbage relish, sour cream and cheese.
On a GMO-free corn tortilla.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22922 Los Alisos

Mission Viejo CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

21991 El Toro Road, Lake Forest, CA, 92630

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ZZD

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Golden Spoon Yogurt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston