Go
Toast

Taco Naco KC

Welcoming and vibrant mom-and-pop taqueria and Mexican market offering a wide variety of artisanal tacos, handcrafted salsas, and delicious cocktails in a modern-yet-authentic ambiance with an enjoyable and warm outdoor patio.

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

8220 Metcalf Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito XL$11.75
12-inch gigantic burrito loaded with rice, beans, cheese, aoli, and 4oz of meat filling of your choice on a pork-fat flour tortilla.
NO VEGAN OPTION
Chicken Achiote Al Pastor Taco$3.75
chicken al achiote, cilantro aoli, pineapple relish on a 5-inch corn tortilla
Quesadilla$5.75
6-inch pork-fat flour tortilla with melted cheese, and a filling of your choice. NO VEGAN OPTION
Carne Asada Chimichurri Taco$3.75
grilled angus flank steak, cheese, avocado mousse, pico de gallo on a 5-inch corn tortilla
Pulled Pork Pibil Taco$3.75
slow cooked pork, chipotle aoli, red pickled onion on a 5-inch corn tortilla
Queso & Chips$6.50
8oz cup of queso served with crisp tortilla chips
Brisket Barbacoa Taco$3.75
slow-cooked beef, chipotle aoli, red pickled onion on a 5-inch corn tortilla
Potato Pipian Taco (vegan)$3.75
potato, green pumpkin seed mole, sesame seed, pepita on a 5-inch corn tortilla
Fried Fish Taco$4.50
beer-battered white bass deep fried and topped with cabbage and chipotle aoli on a 6-in flour tortilla
Pork Al Pastor Taco$3.75
pork adobo, cilantro aoli, pineapple relish on a 5-inch corn tortilla
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8220 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park KS

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Strang Hall

No reviews yet

Strang Hall is a collective of six chef-driven restaurants under one roof. Our chefs have a passion for creating original, authentic food that you can't find anywhere else in town. All in a casual, modern space in the heart of historic Overland Park.

Sheridan's Frozen Custard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BURG & BARREL

No reviews yet

DIVE INTO THE BURG & BARREL
What's the difference between a good burger and a GREAT burger? You have to start with the beef itself! We locally source the best Certified Angus Beef and it is ground fresh every day. Everything we use is produced right here in KC!
Burg & Barrel has been keeping it local since 2013!

Now as far as what to put on the burger... that's up to you! Start with the freshly ground CAB burger. Maybe add some smoked bacon, cheddar and a house made bourbon glaze? Or kick it up with some sriracha, peanut butter and an over easy egg ? The burger can be as unique as the individual ordering it. There is no wrong way to eat a burger!

Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP

No reviews yet

At Buffalo State Pizza Co. we believe great pizza is more than a cheese pizza in a box, it’s about bringing people together one slice of pizza at a time.
We’re proud to be part of the communities we serve, because We love people and we love pizza…..New York-style pizza to be exact. Not deep dish, Not Cracker crust, not super artisanal, just your honest, old school, “New York Style Pie”. Whether it’s our lunch special for one, a feast for the family, or a fundraiser for the community, we are here to serve you with a smile. Every time.
You can’t buy Happiness, but you can buy our pizza and that’s damn close!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston