1743 Orchard Lane

Popular Items

Quesadilla$3.00
Flour tortilla with chihuahua cheese
Carne Asada Taco$5.25
Adobo marinated steak, onion, cilantro, avocado
Old El Paso Taco$4.25
Flour tortilla, ground beef picadillo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Burrito$9.00
Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, chihuahua cheese & sour cream
Sea of Cortez Taco$4.50
Choice of beer battered or blackened tilapia with cabbage
slaw, chile morita mayo, pico de gallo
Side Mexican Rice$3.25
Pork Al Pastor Taco$4.25
Layered pork, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, crispy jalapenos
Crispy Camarones Taco$4.75
Crispy jumbo shrimp, watercress, watermelon radish,
creamy Serrano salsa
Guacamole & Chips$10.00
Choose Mild, Medium or Spicy
Pollo Gringo Taco$4.25
Guajillo marinated grilled chicken breast,
poblano-red pepper rajas, grilled onion,
queso fresco
Northfield IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
