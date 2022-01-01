Go
Toast

Taco Nazo

Pioneers of the fish taco since 1978!

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

10326 Alondra Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (4200 reviews)

Popular Items

World Famous Fish Taco$2.99
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
8 Taco Tray$22.72
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)
Asada Taco$2.99
Grilled beef taco, topped with cilantro and onion.
World Famous Shrimp Taco$2.99
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
3 Taco Combo$13.59
Enjoy 3 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.
Taco Dorado: Potato$2.99
Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Mashed potatoes fried inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.
2 Taco Combo$11.09
Enjoy 2 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.
Shrimp Ceviche$7.99
Shrimp marinated in lime juice and spices, and mixed with tomato, red onion, and cilantro, then topped with avocado. Served with tostadas and Tapatio packets.
Asada Burrito$8.99
Beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cilantro, and onion.
Fish Burrito$8.99
Battered fish wrapped in a flour tortilla and stuffed with beans, rice, cabbage, onions, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

10326 Alondra Blvd

Bellflower CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Nazo

No reviews yet

Pioneers of the fish taco since 1978!

Taco Nazo Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacos Gavilan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lea Jane's Bellflower

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston