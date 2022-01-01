Go
Toast

Taco Nazo

Pioneers of the fish taco since 1978!

TACOS • SEAFOOD

121 S Beach Blvd • $

Avg 4.1 (145 reviews)

Popular Items

World Famous Fish Taco$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
8 Taco Tray$24.99
Save 5%! (Not including add-ons)
Asada Taco$3.49
Grilled beef taco, topped with cilantro and onion.
Shrimp Ceviche$8.49
Shrimp marinated in lime juice and spices, and mixed with tomato, red onion, and cilantro, then topped with avocado. Served with tostadas and Tapatio packets.
3 Taco Combo$14.99
Enjoy 3 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.
World Famous Shrimp Taco$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
Taco Dorado: Potato$3.49
Taco dorado (crunchy taco). Mashed potatoes fried inside a tortilla. Topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, cheese, and signature sauce.
2 Taco Combo$11.99
Enjoy 2 of our tacos with rice, beans, chips, salsa, and a bottled drink.
Chicken Taco$3.49
Grilled marinated chicken, topped with cilantro and onion.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

121 S Beach Blvd

La Habra CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ruby Red's BBQ

No reviews yet

Ruby Red's BBQ - Prime, Craft, smoked meats and from scratch sides and desserts. Opening April 2021 Beach and Imperial in La Habra, CA.

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Green Chile

No reviews yet

Freshly made food to order!

BLACKJACK PIZZERIA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston