Taco Pegaso

111 Congress Avenue

Popular Items

Carne Asada$10.00
thin sliced steak, mexican rice, black beans, sour cream, lettuce and Pico De Gallo
Sparkling Water$3.50
Quesadilla$6.00
Corn or Flour Tortillas, Oxaca Cheese, Chicken Tinga, Pico De Gallo, Pablano Peppers
Mexican Coca Cola$3.50
Carne Asada$5.00
corn tortilla, thin sliced skirt steak with onion and cilantro
Picadillo$5.00
Crispy Shell, Ancho Ground Beef, queso, lettuce, Crema Fresca
Al Pastor$4.00
corn tortilla, marinated pork, pineapple, onion and cilantro
Location

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
