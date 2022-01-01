Go
Taco Rock

Popular Items

Blackened Salmon$4.50
blackened atlantic salmon, char-corn & black bean
relish, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado salsa
Puffy Beef Taco$4.50
**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA**
seasoned ground beef, melted
queso, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese,
sour cream, frito lay
El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Key West Grouper$4.50
tequila battered, chipotle mayo, diced
tomato, slaw
Birria$4.50
**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA**
braised beef, melted
cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, beef
consumme for dipping
Carne Asda$3.50
citrus marinated steak, chilies salsa, cotija cheese, radish
onions, cilantro
Shake Down Shrimp$4.50
flash fried shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico
de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro, pickled
fresno
Pollo$3.50
grilled chicken, avocado salsa, onions, radish, cilantro
Empanadas$5.00
1 ground beef, 1 chicken latin turnover with jack cheese. Served with chimichurri jalapeño salsa
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
Location

6550 Little River Turnpike

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
