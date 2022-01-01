Go
Taco Rock

Home of the Blue Corn Tortilla!

1116 west broad street

Popular Items

Ahi Tuna$4.50
fresh sashimi tuna, seaweed salad,
sesame/ginger slaw, crispy ramen,
cucumber wasabi sauce, furikake spice
Carne Asda$3.50
citrus marinated steak, chilies salsa, cotija cheese, radish
onions, cilantro
Fried Avocado$4.50
roasted corn, pico de gallo, mexican crema
Al Pastor$3.50
achiote marinated pork shoulder, sliced
char-grilled pineapple, jalapeno salsa, radish
onions, cilantro
Birria$4.50
**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA**
braised beef, melted
cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, beef
consumme for dipping
El Gringo$3.50
ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Key West Grouper$4.50
tequila battered, chipotle mayo, diced
tomato, slaw
Shake Down Shrimp$4.50
flash fried shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico
de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro, pickled
fresno
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
Pollo$3.50
grilled chicken, avocado salsa, onions, radish, cilantro
Location

1116 west broad street

falls church VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
