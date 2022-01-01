Taco Rock
Enjoy an array of delicious gourmet tacos all day and night while paying homage to colorful rock-and-roll pop culture alongside an extensive tequila and specialty cocktail bar.
TACOS
1501 Wilson Blvd • $$
1501 Wilson Blvd
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
