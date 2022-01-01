Go
Taco Rock

Enjoy an array of delicious gourmet tacos all day and night while paying homage to colorful rock-and-roll pop culture alongside an extensive tequila and specialty cocktail bar.

TACOS

1501 Wilson Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1848 reviews)

Popular Items

El Gringo$3.50
spicy ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo,
mexican blended cheese
Blackened Salmon$4.50
blackened atlantic salmon, char-corn & black bean
relish, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado salsa
Al Pastor$3.50
achiote marinated pork shoulder, sliced
char-grilled pineapple, jalapeno salsa,
onions, cilantro
Key West Grouper$4.50
tequila battered, chipotle mayo, diced
tomato, slaw
Pollo$3.50
grilled chicken, avocado salsa, onions, cilantro
Ahi Tuna$4.50
fresh sashimi tuna, seaweed salad,
sesame/ginger slaw, crispy ramen,
cucumber wasabi sauce, furikake spice
Birria$4.50
SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA. braised beef, melted
cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, beef
consumme for dipping
Carne Asada$3.50
citrus marinated steak, chilies salsa, cotija cheese,
onions, cilantro
Shake Down Shrimp$4.50
flash fried shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico
de gallo, chipotle ranch, cilantro, pickled
fresno
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1501 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
