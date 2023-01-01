Taco Spot - 5065 Riverside Dr
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location
5065 Riverside Dr, Chino CA 91710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
R & R Breakfast Spot - 5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A
No Reviews
5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chino
WaBa Grill - WG0192 - Chino (Philadelphia)
4.3 • 686
4521 Philadelphia St Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
4.1 • 482
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant