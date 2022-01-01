Go
The Taco Stand

Hecho a Mano!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CAMARON TACO$4.29
GRILLED SHRIMP, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA
BAJA TACO$3.50
BATTERED FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SALSA
CALIFORNIA BURRITO$8.89
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), MELTED CHEESE, TOMATO, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD, SOUR CREAM
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE$5.49
FRESH MADE CHIPS WITH GUACAMOLE
AL PASTOR TACO$3.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.29
FLAME GRILLED ANGUS STEAK (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.29
BEAN AND CHEESE
PESCADO TACO (MAHI MAHI)$4.29
GRILLED FISH, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, CHIPOTLE SALSA
POLLO ASADO TACO$3.29
FLAME GRILLED CHICKEN, CILANTRO, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, SALSA MILD
MAR Y TIERRA BURRITO$9.89
GRILLED SHRIMP WITH ANGUS STEAK, MELTED CHEESE, AVOCADO, CABBAGE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE SALSA
Location

645 B ST

SAN DIEGO CA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
