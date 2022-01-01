Go
Taco Tank - Iron District

Mexican-American taco shop serving traditional flavors with an elevated twist!

1599 Iron St, Unit 2

Popular Items

Carnitas (3)$11.00
Three corn tortilla tacos with pork carnitas, pico de gallo, garlic crema and cilantro
Esquites$5.00
Street corn in a cup! Roasted corn, Tank Sauce, cotija cheese, chile and lime.
Mix & Match$12.00
Choose any combination of 3 tacos: Carnitas, Chorizo, Chicken Tinga.
NOTE: you can only choose three, but you can choose two of the same and one different.
Churros$8.00
A classic Mexican-American dessert! Fried dough dusted in cinnamon sugar and served with warm caramel sauce. NOTE: this is NOT gluten free, and is fried in a separate, gluten-specific fryer.
Chorizo (3)$11.00
Three corn tortilla tacos with house-made pork chorizo, pickled red onions, queso fresco, jalapeno salsa and cilantro.
Tank Nachos$14.00
Our nachos start with a choice of: carnitas, chicken tinga OR chorizo. Then topped with melty chihuahua cheese, grilled corn, cotija cheese, mild salsa, Tank sauce (house made chipotle mayo) and cilantro on house-made tortilla chips!
Birria Tacos (3)$13.00
SUNDAY'S ONLY! Three grill-fried corn tortillas filled with shredded beef, cheese and cilantro. Served with a side of pickled onions & jalapeno salsa.
Bottled Coke$3.00
Chicken Tinga (3)$11.00
Three corn tortilla tacos with grilled chihuahua cheese, braised chicken, citrus-chile aioli, shredded cabbage and cilantro.
Fanta$3.00
1599 Iron St, Unit 2

North Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
