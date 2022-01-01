Taco Tontos - Lakewood

Go
In a world full of chains and franchises emerges the delicious, locally owned Taco Tontos! Located in Kent and Lakewood, Ohio, we offer fresh, handmade, Mexican cuisine that is unlike any other. Burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, taco salads, pizzaritos, and chips and salsa/guacamole, are just a few of our tastiest options.

13321 Madison Ave

Popular Items

Steak Taco Salad$15.00
Potato Taco Salad$9.00
Shrimp Burrito
Comes with shrimp, rice, cheese, tomato, guacamole, and spicy slaw.
Strawberry$5.00
Beef Taco
Rice & Bean Tostada$9.00
Baby Burrito$6.00
Choose any 3 ingredients, comes w/ a side of chips. Additional ingredients, add $.50.
El Biggo Nachos Tray$8.00
Tortilla chips w/ melted monterey jack cheese.
Potato Taco
With sour cream.
Vanilla Cream$4.00
Location

13321 Madison Ave

Lakewood OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

LBM

Your Friendly Neighborhood Metal Cocktail Bar

Peppers Italian Restaurant

Peppers Italian Restaurant is a classic Lakewood neighborhood spot to enjoy favorites like, chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna and pizza. Established in 1999 and now owned by the Pinzone family. Peppers new wine bar is a favorite for couples to sit at and try

Western Reserve Distillers

Western Reserve Distillers is a family owned Organic Craft Distillery producing world class spirits in Lakewood, Ohio, which is just a few miles from downtown Cleveland. All of our products are Hand Crafted in small batches from Ohio farms within 150 miles of our distillery.

Dang Good Foods

Taste of Singapore and more!

