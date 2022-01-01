Go
Taco Vega

EAT PLANTS!

456 N Fairfax

Popular Items

Quinoa$5.00
taco spiced quinoa, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar, cashew crema GF
Baja$6.00
tempura cauliflower, cabbage & fennel slaw, lemon cilantro aioli
Asada$6.00
oyster mushroom, onion, cilantro, avocado, salsa roja GF
Pastor$6.00
grilled yuba pastor, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, roasted pineapple GF
Supreme$14.00
taco spiced quinoa, shredded lettuce, refried beans, spanish rice, cheese, cashew crema
Taco Combo$14.00
2 Tacos, Rice & Beans
Nachos$14.00
black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso, pickled jalapeño, cashew crema GF
Horchata$5.00
House-made, Jasmine rice & cinnamon. Contains oat and coconut milk.
Quinoa & Potato Taquitos$9.00
(3 each) cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, chipotle crema GF
California$14.00
grilled oyster mushroom asada, french fries, cheddar, guacamole, salsa roja
Location

456 N Fairfax

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
