Taco y Taco - Eastern

The Coffee Class

The Coffee Class was founded in 2019 as a north star for great coffee and amazing food. We're on a journey to transform your daily grind with exceptional service, and a delicious experience, prepared every day with love. We want to elevate your coffee house experience to something you've never imagined. We intend to be a source of light and bedazzlement for every guest. We are committed quality and the best ingredients every day. Come experience The Coffee Class.

