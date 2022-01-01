Go
Taco YOLO Mexican Restaurant is traditional Mexican food with hand-crafted with one-of-a-kind recipes that are made fresh to order.
We hand cut produce fresh daily and use fresh ground Prime cuts of meat to satisfy your tastebuds.
For the best Appetizers, Special Tex Mex Dishes, Mexican Entrees and Tacos Brandon has to offer order now!

5614 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd

Popular Items

MEXICAN EGGROLLS$10.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and your choice of seasoned ground beef or seasoned ground chicken. They are lightly fried and then topped with YOLO Way toppings (cheese, jalapenos, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream), queso fresca and an avocado ranch drizzle.
QUESO & CHIPS$6.99
Our Homemade daily Queso and handmade chips
CHIMI MY CHANGA$13.99
12 inch flour tortilla with your choice of protein, stuffed with cheese, onions, rice and refried beans and lightly fried. Topped with tomatoes and our homemade YOLO White Sauce. Jalapeños, lettuce, and sour cream on the side. Served with 2 sides.
FEW, THE PROUD, THE BURRITO$13.99
12 inch flour tortillas with your choice of protein, stuffed with YOLO Way toppings and finished with YOLO Red Sauce or our Homemade Queso. Served with 2 sides
DA BOWL$10.99
Starts with rice and your choice of black or refried beans topped with your choice of protein served with YOLO Way toppings. Choose between our Homemade YOLO Red or YOLO White Sauce.
2 STANDARD TACOS$11.99
Crunchy or soft flour tortilla with your choice of protein, topped with YOLO Way toppings & YOLO Way Red or White Sauce. Served with 2 sides
3 STANDARD TACOS$13.99
Crunchy or soft flour tortilla with your choice of protein, topped with YOLO Way toppings & YOLO Way Red or White Sauce. Served with 2 sides
DANG QUESADILLA$13.99
Grilled flour tortillas with your choice of protein then topped with cheese. Served with YOLO Way toppings on the side for dipping and 2 sides.
DON'T GET MAD, GET ENCHILADA$12.99
Flour or corn tortillas with your choice of protein, then covered in homemade YOLO Red Sauce. Served over a bed of lettuce and topped with cheese, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with 2 sides

Location

5614 Fishhawk Crossing Blvd

Lithia FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
