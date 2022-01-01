Go
Mexiquila

Coming Soon! Mexiquila (Taco Caballito Cape May Brand was sold) for late summer, 2022. Stay tuned for exciting details and thanks for your patience in this conversion.

525 Beckett Rd

Popular Items

Nachos Grande$11.00
4 cheese blend [oaxaca - jack - cheddar - cotija] pico de gallo + guacamole + crèma + jalapeño
Carne Asada$5.00
citrus marinated steak + onion + cilantro avocado + queso fresco + chipotle aioli + corn tortilla
Hand Crafted Queso Blanco$8.00
cooper sharp cheese + fresh pico de gallo + corn tortilla chips
Mexican Street Fries$9.75
mexican spices + lime wedge + queso dip
Burrito Ground Beef$12.00
choice of rice <>mexican <> cilantro lime
pico de gallo + black beans + monterey jack cheese + flour tortilla
Americano$4.00
choice of ground beef <> chicken tinga + lettuce + tomato + 3 cheese blend + crèma + flour tortilla
Burrito Chicken Tinga$12.00
choice rice <>mexican <> cilantro lime
pico de gallo + black beans + monterey jack cheese + flour tortilla
Burrito Carne Asada$14.00
choice rice <>mexican <> cilantro lime
pico de gallo + black beans + monterey jack cheese + flour tortilla
Coconut Shrimp$5.00
deep fried coconut battered shrimp + mango salsa + asian slaw + chipotle aioli + flour tortilla
Grande Quesadilla$10.00
3 cheese blend [oaxaca - jack - cheddar] + black beans with crema and pico de gallo on the side
Location

525 Beckett Rd

Swedesboro NJ

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
