Mexiquila
Coming Soon! Mexiquila (Taco Caballito Cape May Brand was sold) for late summer, 2022. Stay tuned for exciting details and thanks for your patience in this conversion.
525 Beckett Rd
Popular Items
Location
525 Beckett Rd
Swedesboro NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taco Caballito
Thank you for choosing Taco Caballito.
Welcome to Craft Mexican Taco's. Explore the menu, savor the flavors and enjoy fresh meets modern culinary Mexican flavors.
Center Square Tavern
An American Style Tavern with a wide selection entrees, burgers, salads and appetizers!
Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine
Add Some Spice To Your Life !!!
Munchy Mayhem!
Based in Delaware County, PA, The Munchy Mayhem! is a delivery/pickup service solving the toughest cases of the munchy's. Our menu features inventive sandwiches, snacks and desserts, as well as a few surprises to keep the gang on it’s toes. Menu options are inspired and created by The Munchy Machine Food Truck gang.