Mexiquila

525 Beckett Rd

Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Menu

Most Popular

Americano
$4.00

choice of ground beef <> chicken tinga + lettuce + tomato + 3 cheese blend + crèma + flour tortilla

Coconut Shrimp
$5.00

deep fried coconut battered shrimp + mango salsa + asian slaw + chipotle aioli + flour tortilla

Guacamole
$9.00

avocado + pico de gallo + jalapeno + fresh squeezed lime juice + yellow corn tortilla chips

Mexican Street Corn
$7.00

freshly shucked (off the cob) and roasted sweet corn + jalapeño + cilantro + mayonessa + achiote + cotija + chili tajin + lime juice

Hand Crafted Queso Blanco
$8.00

melted monterey jack + fresh pico de gallo + yellow corn tortilla chips

Grande Quesadilla
$9.00

3 cheese blend [oaxaca - jack - cheddar] + black beans + crema and pico de gallo on the side

Burrito Chicken Tinga
$12.00

choice: bowl <> flour tortilla | choice of rice: mexican <> cilantro lime | pico de gallo + black beans + monterey jack cheese + salsa verde + crema

Burrito Carne Asada
$14.00

choice: bowl <> flour tortilla | choice of rice: mexican <> cilantro lime | pico de gallo + black beans + monterey jack cheese + salsa verde + crema

Nachos Grande
$11.00

4 cheese blend [oaxaca - jack - cheddar - cotija] queso blanco + pico de gallo + guacamole + crèma + jalapeño

Carne Asada
$5.00

citrus marinated steak + onion + cilantro avocado + queso fresco + chipotle aioli + corn tortilla

Short Ribs

$45.00
Short Rib
$5.50

sriracha mayo + pickled onion + carrots + radish + cilantro + corn tortilla

$53.00

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders
$10.00

fried chicken strips + french fries + kid Rita's Italian Ice

Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburger Slider
$10.00

angus beef patty + american cheese + fries + kid Rita's Italian Ice

Sliders

Tacos

Burritos

Mahi Mahi

Shrimp Burritos

Quesadillas

Chicken Burritos

Carne Asada

10pk - Carne Asada
$52.00
Carne Asada
$5.00

citrus marinated steak + onion + cilantro avocado + queso fresco + chipotle aioli + corn tortilla

Popular

Carne Asada Burritos

Taco Salad

Nachos

Taco Loco

Bean Burritos

More

Flavored Salts
$6.00
