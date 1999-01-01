- Home
Mexiquila
525 Beckett Rd
Swedesboro, NJ 08085
Menu
Most Popular
choice of ground beef <> chicken tinga + lettuce + tomato + 3 cheese blend + crèma + flour tortilla
deep fried coconut battered shrimp + mango salsa + asian slaw + chipotle aioli + flour tortilla
avocado + pico de gallo + jalapeno + fresh squeezed lime juice + yellow corn tortilla chips
freshly shucked (off the cob) and roasted sweet corn + jalapeño + cilantro + mayonessa + achiote + cotija + chili tajin + lime juice
melted monterey jack + fresh pico de gallo + yellow corn tortilla chips
3 cheese blend [oaxaca - jack - cheddar] + black beans + crema and pico de gallo on the side
choice: bowl <> flour tortilla | choice of rice: mexican <> cilantro lime | pico de gallo + black beans + monterey jack cheese + salsa verde + crema
4 cheese blend [oaxaca - jack - cheddar - cotija] queso blanco + pico de gallo + guacamole + crèma + jalapeño
citrus marinated steak + onion + cilantro avocado + queso fresco + chipotle aioli + corn tortilla
Short Ribs
sriracha mayo + pickled onion + carrots + radish + cilantro + corn tortilla
Chicken Tenders
fried chicken strips + french fries + kid Rita's Italian Ice
Cheeseburgers
angus beef patty + american cheese + fries + kid Rita's Italian Ice
Sliders
angus beef patty + american cheese + fries + kid Rita's Italian Ice
Tacos
One of Each Taco ~ | americano (beef or chicken tinga) + crispy fish + carnitas (citrus pulled pork)
One of each taco ~ Short Rib + Coconut Shrimp + Carne Asada
iceberg + pico de gallo + 3 cheese blend + tomatoes + blistered corn + black beans + guacamole + chipotle ranch
ritas vanilla custard + churros
2 tacos : choice ground beef <> chicken tinga + 3 cheese blend + flour tortilla + kid fries + kid Rita's Italian Ice
Burritos
(serves 10-12 people) ~ 12 burritos (cut in half) + choice 2 meats <> al pastor <> carne asada <> chicken tinga <> ground beef + rice + beans + monterey jack cheese + side crema + side guacamole
choice: bowl <> flour tortilla | choice of rice: mexican <> cilantro lime | pico de gallo + black beans + monterey jack cheese + mixed veggies +_salsa verde + crema
choice: bowl <> flour tortilla | choice of rice: mexican <> cilantro lime | monterey jack cheese
Mahi Mahi
blackened mahi mahi + asian slaw + pineapple salsa + cilantro + chipotle aioli + flour tortilla
Shrimp Burritos
Quesadillas
3 cheese blend + fries + kid Rita's Italian Ice
Chicken Burritos
Carne Asada
Carne Asada Burritos
Taco Salad
Nachos
Taco Loco
Bean Burritos
More
jalapeño bacon + avocado + cherry tomato + iceberg + red onion + queso fresco + sweet miso dressing
blistered corn + cotija cheese + roasted jalapeño + pico de gallo + avocado + crispy tortilla strips + radish served over mexican rice
chocolate ganache
(serves 4-5 people ) 3 of each taco <>al pastor <> carne asada <> chicken tinga <> americano <> shrimp & chorizo + pint rice + pint refried beans + pint street corn + chips + guacamole
choice mexican <> cilantro lime rice
honey cholula glaze + roasted pepitos shishito peppers + chipotle aioli + corn tortilla
Please note- the box takes a few more minutes to prepare and your patience is appreciated. | (serves 2-4 people) 12 tacos total: choose 4 tacos (3 of each) <>carne asada <> carnitas (citurs pork) <> chicken tinga <> brussel sprout <> shrimp & chorizo | Comes with: tortilla chips + pico de gallo + queso + guacamole + mexican street fries + limes to squeeze
shredded chicken + lettuce + queso fresco + pickled onions + corn tortilla
beer battered cod + asian slaw + mango salsa + avocado + chipotle aioli + flour tortilla