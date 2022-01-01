Go
Tacoa

Open for takeout only until 8pm

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300

Popular Items

Fish Taco$3.75
Grilled white cod, shredded cabbage, cilantro, avocado crema
Al Pastor Burrito$9.25
Marinated pork, rice, beans, pico de gallo
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Pulled pork, onions, cilantro, salsa
Carnitas Burrito$9.25
Pulled pork, rice, beans, pico de gallo
Chips$1.50
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Grilled marinated steak, onions, cilantro, salsa
Pollo Asado Burrito$9.25
Grilled marinated chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo
Pollo Asado Taco$3.50
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, cilantro, salsa
Al Pastor Taco$3.50
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsa,
Carne Asada Burrito$9.75
Grilled steak, rice, beans, pico de gallo
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
