Go
A map showing the location of Tacoburgh - 1 Industry LaneView gallery

Tacoburgh - 1 Industry Lane

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1 Industry Lane

Pittsburgh, PA 15272

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1 Industry Lane, Pittsburgh PA 15272

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tikka'N'Wrapz - Indian Street Food
orange starNo Reviews
220 McHolme Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15275
View restaurantnext
Industry Public House North Fayette
orange star3.7 • 478
140 Andrew Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15275
View restaurantnext
Scoops & More Eatery - 7012 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.5 • 582
7012 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Slice on Broadway - Robinson
orange starNo Reviews
1124 Park Manor Boulevard Pittsburgh, PA 15205
View restaurantnext
Cooked Goose Express - 7851 Steubenville Pike
orange starNo Reviews
7851 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Ditka's Pittsburgh -
orange starNo Reviews
1 Robinson Plaza Pittsburgh, PA 15205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville, PA
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.6 • 2,475
3047 W Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Pittsburgh

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tacoburgh - 1 Industry Lane

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston