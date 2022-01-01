Go
TacocaT

Unique, freshly prepared, mix & match Cali-Mex, tacos. Buy any 3 tacos and get a side on us!
Fatcat burritos, burrito bowls and quesadillas!!!
BYOB!!!!

2110 New Rd Suite 2

Popular Items

Angry Shrimp Taco$5.00
Grilled marinated shrimp & spicy chorizo, roasted corn salsa, avocado crema, cotija cheese
On Us!!
Select ONE side for every 3 tacos ordered.
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$10.00
Hand-rolled daily. With Siracha ketchup
Mahi Taco$5.00
Blackened or grilled, lime cabbage slaw, mango salsa
Chicken Burrito$11.00
Pork al Pastor Taco$4.00
Marinate & grilled pork, charred pineapple, salsa verde, red onion
Crispy Shrimp Taco$5.00
Citrus slaw, chipotle aioli
Chicken Taco$4.00
Achiote marinated chicken, pico de gallo, sliced avocado
Steak Taco$5.00
Citrus marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, pickled onions, lime crema, cotija cheese
Americana Taco$3.00
House seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese
Location

2110 New Rd Suite 2

Linwood NJ

