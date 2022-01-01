Go
Serving authentic and unique Mexican street food 7 days a week.
Delivery | Takeout | Dine-in | Catering | Events

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2321 OGDEN AVE • $

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)

Elote$3.50
Mexican corn treat. Includes cotija cheese, butter, mayo, tajin, lime, and salt. A classic Mexican street food.
Taco$3.55
Street style taco with any of our fresh ingredients. Almost unlimited combonations.
Horchata$3.75
Salsa$1.75
All of our salsas are made fresh daily and are 100% vegan. Our arbol and secret salsas are creamy, but do not contain any dairy. Enjoy!
Rice$3.50
Classic Mexican rice.
Burrito$8.95
Burrito with any of our fresh ingredients.
Birria Taco$3.75
Our famous birria tacos with lots of cheese.
Order consume for dipping separately.
Burrito Bowl$8.95
Burrito bowl with any of our fresh ingredients.
Birria Consume for dipping (halal)$2.75
Consume comes with cilantro onion and a little bit of lamb. Consume is not vegan and contains lamb stock.
Tortilla Chips$2.00
House-made white corn tortilla chips seasoned with lime and sea salt.
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

2321 OGDEN AVE

Downers Grove IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
