Tacocina

TACOS

25 River St • $$

Avg 3.8 (528 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$5.50
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, arbol salsa with house-fried tortilla chips.
Chicken Tinga$5.00
Chicken braised in a sauce of tomato, onion, garlic and chipotle in adobo. Garnished with avocado, cotija cheese and cilantro on a corn tortilla Contains Dairy, GF
Classic Margarita$11.00
On the Rocks! Tequila, Agave, Lime.
Mushroom & Cheese$4.50
Sauteed mushrooms with crispy monterey jack cheese. Topped with salsa verde, cotija cheese and cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Pork & Pineapple$5.00
Citrus roasted pork, lime compressed pineapple, chicharrone crumble, cilantro on a house-made corn tortilla.
Carne Asada$6.00
Adobo marinated flank steak, ranchero salsa, diced onion, radish, cilantro on a corn tortilla
Paloma$11.00
Grapefruit Tequila, Squirt Soda, Lime.
Monterey & Cotija$4.00
Crispy Monterey Jack Cheese on a corn tortilla, folded and topped with cotija cheese and cilantro.
Modelo Especial$6.00
Full flavored Pilsner beer, brewed in Mexico.
Chips and Guacamole$8.50
Avocado, cilantro, onion, jalapeno, lime juice with house-fried tortilla chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25 River St

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
