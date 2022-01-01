Taco Dive Bar
Cold Beer - Craft Cocktails - Video Poker - Keno - Live Entertainment - Tacos and more
4080 Paradise Road
Location
4080 Paradise Road
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Firefly* has been a Las Vegas favorite for tapas since 2003. Come on in and experience it for yourself!
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
Come on in and enjoy!
Mr. Fries Man South Las Vegas
Come in and enjoy!
Primal
Come in and enjoy!