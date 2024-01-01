Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Tacofino - Langford - 112-800 Kelly Rd
A map showing the location of Tacofino - Langford - 112-800 Kelly RdView gallery

Tacofino - Langford - 112-800 Kelly Rd

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

112-800 Kelly Rd

Victoria, CN V9B 5T6

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

112-800 Kelly Rd, Victoria CN V9B 5T6

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Jig and Lure Fish Co. - Boat Haven Marina, Port Angeles WA
orange starNo Reviews
826 Boat Haven Drive Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
The Fish and Crab Shack
orange starNo Reviews
115 E. Railroad Ave Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
Moby Duck Chowder
orange starNo Reviews
222 North Lincoln Street suit 101 Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
48 Degrees North Waterfront Restaurant + Bar - 221 North Lincoln Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 North Lincoln Street Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
Fat Yeti Froyo - 110 1/2 East 1st Street
orange starNo Reviews
110 1/2 East 1st Street Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext
Drake's U-Bake Pizza & Subs - 819 South Lincoln Street
orange starNo Reviews
819 South Lincoln Street Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tacofino - Langford - 112-800 Kelly Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston