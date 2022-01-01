Taco Flats - Events & Catering

Go
2401 East 6th Street

Popular Items

Pirata$8.00
Grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, grilled beef fajita, grilled onion, cilantro
Carne Asada$7.00
grilled beef fajita, grilled onion, grilled jalapeño, cilantro
Chips & Queso$9.00
American melting cheese, chorizo, jalapeños and cilantro
Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Jack cheese served between two flour tortillas. Topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.
El Hippie$6.00
grilled jack cheese, refried black beans, guacamole, grilled onion, house escabeche
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
fresh avocados, jalapeños and cilantro
El Nino$3.00
Refried black beans, american yellow cheese
Al Pastor$6.00
Spit roasted pork, onion, pineapple, cilantro
Beef Fajita Quesadilla$15.00
Jack cheese and your choice of protein served between two flour tortillas. Topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Location

2401 East 6th Street

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
