Taco Flats - Events & Catering
buen provecho!
2401 East 6th Street
Popular Items
Location
2401 East 6th Street
Austin TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Via 313
Built Right, To The Last Bite!
Pershing
Upscale delivery, for elevated experiences in the comfort of your home.
Lefty's Brick Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Craftsman Bar
Come in and enjoy!