Tacogüey

Bienvenidos to the freshest street taco shop in the heart of Cooper City. Always made with fresh home-made tortillas.

9360 Stirling Road

Popular Items

Fish Taco$6.95
AVOCADO, PICKLED ONION, QUESO, LIME ROASTED JALAPENO MAYO, CILANTRO, RADISH
Elote$3.00
Pulled BBQ Pork Taco$5.95
PICKLED ONIONS, CRISPY SHALLOTS, CILANTRO
Shrimp Taco$7.95
CABBAGE, AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO, QUESO, CILANTRO
Grilled Steak Burrito$12.95
CHARRED CORN, WHITE ONION, CRISPY LEEKS, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.95
PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS
Guacamole & Chips$5.00
Grilled Steak Taco$7.95
CHARRED CORN, WHITE ONION, CRISPY LEEKS, CILANTRO
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.95
PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO
Quesadilla$5.95
Cooper City FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
