Taco Joint - Inwood

Simply Tex-Mex, Simply Awesome!

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104

Popular Items

The Sophie$3.29
Vegetarian. A special veggie mix of carrots, squash, zucchini, bell peppers with onions sauteed and topped with jack cheese and tomatoes, then wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
Bean & Cheese$2.09
Our delicious refried or black beans and cheese in a soft flour tortilla.
Great Gordo$8.99
A gigantic flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo!
Big Tex$8.99
An enormous flour tortilla generously filled with sizzling beef fajita, seasoned potatoes, scrambled eggs, refried beans and cheese.
Refried Beans 8 oz$1.79
The Evan$3.29
Vegetarian. A whole wheat tortilla filled with black beans, rice, guacamole, tomatoes, salad mix and Monterey jack cheese.
The Lester$3.49
A soft flour tortilla layered with refried beans and folded around a crispy corn shell, then filled with ground sirloin and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
5 Alarm!$8.99
A tantalizing combination of refried beans, scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheese, and our special 5 Alarm chile salsa, all wrapped in a ginormous tortilla.
Bag of Chips$1.59
XXX 1 oz
Location

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
