Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Simply Tex-Mex, Simply Awesome!
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437
Popular Items
Location
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SoCo Coffee House and Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Hei Hei
Hei Hei American Chinese. Fast-casual restaurant in Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX).
C&V Food Truck
Cedar & Vine on wheels. Community food truck for special events and other gatherings. Slimmed down American menu.
Squishies Bubble Tea
Come in and enjoy!