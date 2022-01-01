Go
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

Simply Tex-Mex, Simply Awesome!

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437

Popular Items

2-Item Breakfast Taco$2.99
Bean & Cheese$2.09
Refried beans on a soft flour tortilla with cheese.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco$2.99
Soft Taco$2.79
3-Item Breakfast Taco$3.19
The Lester$3.49
A soft flour tortilla layered with refried beans then folded around a crispy corn shell filled with ground sirloin and topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Fajita Taco$3.49
Marinated beef or chicken fajita in a warm flour tortilla stuffed with grilled onions and peppers, lettuce tomatoes and cheese.
Dr. J's Chips & Queso$5.69
Crispy Taco$2.79
Quesadillas$6.99
A 12" flour tortilla lightly grilled with smixed cheese and garnished with a side of sour cream, guacamole and pico.
Location

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
