Taco Joint - Peak Street

Simply Tex-Mex, Simply Awesome!

911 N. Peak Street

Brisket & Egg$3.19
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
MT - The Migas Taco$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, chiles, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese.
Chorizo, Egg & Cheese$2.99
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, and cheese in a flour tortilla.
2-Item Breakfast Taco$2.99
Choose 2 ingredients. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with glorious cheese.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco$2.99
Scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bean & Cheese$2.09
Our delicious refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Taco$2.99
Scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese in a flour tortilla.
Potato, Egg, & Cheese Taco$2.99
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
3-Item Breakfast Taco$3.19
Choose 3 ingredients. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with glorious cheese.
911 N. Peak Street

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
